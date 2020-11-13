Mega Energy Can Now Be Earned By Walking & Catching In Pokémon GO

Earlier this year, Niantic made promises to change Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO following negative responses to the Mega Raid system. Trainers felt that this system was prohibitive and financially driven, and disliked the idea of raiding and rare tasks being the only way to accrue Mega Energy in the game. Soon after the initial rollout, Niantic cut the requirement for Mega Evolution and upped the amount of Energy that raids rewarded trainers. More changes were to come, though, and now, some of those updates are live.

The changes that have come to Mega Evolution include:

Earn Mega Energy by walking with your Buddy Pokémon if you have previously Mega Evolved a Pokémon in your Buddy Pokémon's Evolutionary line.

Clearing up a bit of confusion here: Niantic released a push notification that named species incapable of Mega Evolution when announcing this feature. Currently, the only species that this feature works for are Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, Gengar, Pidgeot, Houndoom, and Venusaur. When more species have their Mega Evolutions unlocked, they will be added.

Earn additional Candies when you have an active Mega-Evolved Pokémon and you catch a Pokémon that shares a type with your Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

For example, if you currently have a Houndoom Mega Evolved to help you with Lugia raids, catching Dark-type or Fire-type Pokémon will earn you Mega Houndoom Energy.

This is something to keep an eye on for Pokémon GO events. For example, if you'd like to get a ton of Mega Charizard Energy, it would be smart to potentially Mega Evolve your Charizard or Houndoom on next week's Magmar Community Day because you will have the potential to catch hundreds upon hundreds of Fire-types that day. This could be a game-changer for Spotlight Hours as well depending on how hard trainers can grind out the hour.