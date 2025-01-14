Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gallade, pokemon

Mega Gallade Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Mega Gallade will be the focus of a Pokémon GO Raid Day. Prepare for the event by building a team of powerful counters with the right moves.

Article Summary Prepare for Mega Gallade Raid Day in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny season.

Learn top counters to efficiently battle Mega Gallade.

Mega Gallade can be defeated with two to three trainers.

Shiny Mega-capable Pokémon have a one in 60 chance.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gallade, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gallade Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gallade counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Enamorous: Fairy Wing, Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Gallade.

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Moltres: Wing Attack, Shy Attack

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gallade can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

