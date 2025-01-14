Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gallade, pokemon
Mega Gallade Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season
Mega Gallade will be the focus of a Pokémon GO Raid Day. Prepare for the event by building a team of powerful counters with the right moves.
The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gallade, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Gallade Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gallade counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly
- Enamorous: Fairy Wing, Fly
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Gallade.
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly
- Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing
- Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Shy Attack
- Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Braviary: Air Slash, Fly
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gallade can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.