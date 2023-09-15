Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, gardevoir, pokemon
Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Use our Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Mega Raid Boss and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Gardevoir.
A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have a shift in the rotation with Burn Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids, Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gardevoir. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Gardevoir Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gardevoir counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gardevoir with efficiency.
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Roserage: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gardevoir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Gardevoir is an evolved species, though, I would recommend attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry on your first few throws.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!
