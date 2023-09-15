Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, gardevoir, pokemon

Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use our Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Mega Raid Boss and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Gardevoir.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have a shift in the rotation with Burn Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids, Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gardevoir. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gardevoir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gardevoir counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gardevoir with efficiency.

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Roserage: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gardevoir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Gardevoir is an evolved species, though, I would recommend attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry on your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

