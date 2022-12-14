Mega Glalie Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

Mega Glalie debuts in Pokémon GO for the first time this week as part of the annual Winter Holiday Event. During this raid rotation, you will be able to battle Mega Glalie in raids in order to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Glalie into this pure Ice-type beast. With this raid guide, you can take on Mega Glalie in Pokémon GO and understand Glalie's Shiny rate in raids.

Top Mega Glalie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Glalie counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Glalie with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Glalie can be defeated by two trainers, but a solo is possible… just incredibly difficult. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, though, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Glalie is an evolved form, though, I would suggest trying out Pinap Berries on your first few throws in order to earn extra Snorunt Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!