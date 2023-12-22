Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Glalie, pokemon, Timeless Travels
Mega Glalie Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels
Our Mega Glalie Raid Guide in Pokémon GO will help you build a team of Pokémon suited with the correct moves to take down this Mega Raid.
Article Summary
- Timeless Travel season spotlights Mega Glalie in Pokémon GO's Raids.
- Top Mega Glalie counters include Mega Blaziken and Shadow Metagross.
- A duo is recommended for the Mega Glalie Raid, but solo is possible.
- Catch Mega Glalie using the Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries.
A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice, Steel, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Glalie in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Glalie Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Glalie counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Glalie with efficiency.
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Megma Storm
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Glalie can be defeated by one Trainer, but going in as a solo Trainer will be very difficult. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, though, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry to try to get extra Snorunt Candy would be advisable as long as you have a lot of Premier Balls at the beginning of your encounter.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.