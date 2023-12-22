Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Glalie, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Mega Glalie Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Our Mega Glalie Raid Guide in Pokémon GO will help you build a team of Pokémon suited with the correct moves to take down this Mega Raid.

Article Summary Timeless Travel season spotlights Mega Glalie in Pokémon GO's Raids.

Top Mega Glalie counters include Mega Blaziken and Shadow Metagross.

A duo is recommended for the Mega Glalie Raid, but solo is possible.

Catch Mega Glalie using the Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice, Steel, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Glalie in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Glalie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Glalie counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Glalie with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Megma Storm

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Glalie can be defeated by one Trainer, but going in as a solo Trainer will be very difficult. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, though, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry to try to get extra Snorunt Candy would be advisable as long as you have a lot of Premier Balls at the beginning of your encounter.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

