Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Mega Gyarados makes a surprising return to Mega Raids shortly after its May 2024 stint. What brings this speices back so soon?

Article Summary Learn the top counters for Mega Gyarados in the Shared Skies season of Pokémon GO.

Discover additional non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon effective against Mega Gyarados.

Understand the minimum number of trainers needed to defeat Mega Gyarados in a raid.

Get tips on the best catching techniques and the shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It kicks off with a slate of Flying-type Legendaries in Tier Five Raids to match the Season's theme. We will see Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh in Tier Five Raids while Gyarados, Alakazam, Mega Charizard Y, and Tyranitar return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Raikou get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gyarados to earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados once again, very shortly after its May 2024 stint. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dunamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

The only different between this month's top counters is that calculating this newly for June, Sky Forme Shaymin with Magical Leaf, Grass Knot slightly outranks Xurkitree as a counter.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry or a Silver Pinap, however, will earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

