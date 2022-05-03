Mega Latios Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

Mega Legendaries have arrived in Pokémon GO. For the first time ever, you can raid a Legendary Pokémon while earning Mega Energy. The first two up are Mega Latios and Mega Latias, who are here for the duration of the Pokémon Air Travels event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Latios, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Latios's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Latios Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Latios counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latios with efficiency.

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zacian (Snarl, Play Rough)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latios is now an official Tier Six raid. It will take six trainers minimum to take it down and it'll be close. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have seven or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Legendary Pokémon have a Shiny rate of one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!