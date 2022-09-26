Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022

Just in time for Fashion Week 2022 in Pokémon GO, Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids. It will be available to encounter in its Shiny form after it un-Mega Evolves for the catch screen. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Lopunny, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Lopunny's Shiny rate in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Mega Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Mega Latias (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Psycho Cut, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)

Galarian Zapdos (Counter, Brave Bird)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Galarian Articuno (Confusion, Brave Bird)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lopunny can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Lopunny is an evolved form, I would attempt Pinap Berries on my first few throws in order to attempt catching Lopunny with increased Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Mega-capable Pokémon have a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!