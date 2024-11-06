Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: manectric, Max Out, pokemon

Mega Manectric Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Dynamax and Gigantamax Battles have arrived in Pokémon GO, but Mega Raids are still going strong with Mega Manectric returning.

Article Summary Battle Mega Manectric in Pokémon GO's Max Out season and earn Mega Energy.

Explore top counters like Primal Groudon and Shadow Garchomp for Mega Manectric.

Solo Mega Manectric battles are challenging; team up with 2-3 trainers.

Catch Mega Manectric with Circle Lock and boost chances with Golden Razz Berries.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Manectric to earn Mega Energy for your own Manectric. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Manectric counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Manectric.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Flygon: Sand Attack, Scorching Sands

Hippowdon: Sand Attack, Scorching Sands

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

While a solo is possible, Mega Manectric is a difficult battle to take it as a single player. Pair with another Trainer to defeat it, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, using an Pinap Berry on an evolved form such as Manectric will earn more Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!