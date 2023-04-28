Mega Pinsir Debuts In Pokémon GO In May 2023 Mega Raids
Mega Pinsir debuts in Pokémon GO in May 2023 Mega Raids according to Niantic's announcement of the game's slate of upcoming content.
Niantic has announced major new Tier Five Raid content for May 2023, including both Shock Drive Genesect and Tapu Fini getting Shiny releases. On top of that, Regigigas will be back for the first time in quite a while. There is also a tremendous new release in Mega Raids coming with the rollout of Mega Pinsir. Let's get into the details.
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:
- April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro
This is the current Mega Raid active in the game. You can currently take on Mega Slowbro using this official Bleeding Cool Raid Guide. The Raid Guide will also help you understand the Shiny odds of Mega Raids which are approximately one in 60.
- May 2nd – May 11th: Mega Scizor
Mega Scizor is next up. This is one of the easiest raids to take down, as Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type, which is double weak to Fire-types. Mega Evolve your Charizard into Mega Charizard Y and set it loose upon Mega Scizor.
- May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released
New release at last!
- May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria
In addition to this news, there is also a Community Day Classic event coming to the game this weekend featuring Swinub. The details are as follows:
- Date and time: Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
- Featured Pokémon:
- Swinub, the Pig Pokémon, will be available to encounter in the wild with a highly increased Shiny rare.
- Evolving Swinub or Piloswine up to Mamoswine will unlock the special Rock-type move Ancient Power. Ancient Power has:
- Trainer Battles: 60 power and a chance to raise the Pokémon's Attack and Defense
- Gym and raids: 70 power
- Field Research: It will reward Sinnoh Stones, Starust, Ultra Balls, and more. Sinnoh Stones are needed to evolve a Piloswine to Mamoswine.
- Timed Research: This will be available at no cost and will feature four Sinnoh Stones.
- Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline:
- For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Swinub Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.
- Event bonuses:
- Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Three-hour Incense
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots.