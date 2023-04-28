Mega Pinsir Debuts In Pokémon GO In May 2023 Mega Raids Mega Pinsir debuts in Pokémon GO in May 2023 Mega Raids according to Niantic's announcement of the game's slate of upcoming content.

Niantic has announced major new Tier Five Raid content for May 2023, including both Shock Drive Genesect and Tapu Fini getting Shiny releases. On top of that, Regigigas will be back for the first time in quite a while. There is also a tremendous new release in Mega Raids coming with the rollout of Mega Pinsir. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

This is the current Mega Raid active in the game. You can currently take on Mega Slowbro using this official Bleeding Cool Raid Guide. The Raid Guide will also help you understand the Shiny odds of Mega Raids which are approximately one in 60.

May 2nd – May 11th: Mega Scizor

Mega Scizor is next up. This is one of the easiest raids to take down, as Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type, which is double weak to Fire-types. Mega Evolve your Charizard into Mega Charizard Y and set it loose upon Mega Scizor.

May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released

New release at last!

May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria

In addition to this news, there is also a Community Day Classic event coming to the game this weekend featuring Swinub. The details are as follows: