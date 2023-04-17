Mega Slowbro Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023 Our Mega Slowbro Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will prep players to take on this Mega Raid and earn Energy to Mega Evolve their own Slowbro.

A new raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO. This includes the release of Shiny Tapu Bulu for the first time in Tier Five raids as well as the return of Mega Slowbro to Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Slowbro so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Slowbro. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Slowbro Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Slowbro counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Slowbro with efficiency.

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Skye Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Slowbro can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!