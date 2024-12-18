Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Ran, New York Game Awards

Mega Ran Tapped To Perform For 2025 New York Game Awards

The 2025 New York Game Awards reveals one of its performers for the event as Mega Ran has joined the festivites in January

Article Summary Mega Ran headlines the 2025 New York Game Awards set for January 21 at SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

Mega Ran's performance could feature tracks from video game soundtracks or new releases.

NYVGCC co-founder praises Mega Ran's blend of education, hip-hop, and gaming.

Mega Ran excited to debut a new song and classics, following a successful 2024.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) revealed this morning that nerdcore hip-hop artist Mega Ran will perform at the 2025 New York Game Awards. Mega Ran will be the headlining performer for the ceremony. However, there's no clear indication of what he'll be performing, as it could be some of the tracks he's released on soundtracks before or something new. Organizers are slowly revealing everything they have planned for the event, set to take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. The bulk of them will be revealed next month, starting with nominations being revealed during a livestream on the Paley Center for Media YouTube channel on January 7, 2025. Below, we have more info and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you.

2025 New York Game Awards x Mega Ran

Raheem Jarbo, known by the stage name Mega Ran, is a former middle school teacher who blends education, hip-hop and gaming to complement his unique rhyming style. He's contributed to various video game soundtracks, including Mortal Kombat 1, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, River City Girls 2 and others. He released three albums this year, including "Black Materia Rebirth," an ode to the Final Fantasy franchise.

"Raheem's background as an educator and deep love for video games resonated with our organization and made the decision to bring him in as a performer a no-brainer," said Harold Goldberg, Co-founder and President, NYVGCC. "I like to describe his Mega Ran persona as a nerdcore transmitter of video game lore, and we can't wait to see how he captures our audience with his set paying tribute to this medium we all love."

"2024 was such a monumental year for me as an artist and father, and I can't think of a better way to kick off 2025 than at the New York Game Awards," said Raheem "Mega Ran" Jarbo, musician. "I can't wait to play a special new song and some classics at the show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!