Mega Slowbro Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Mega Slowbro returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Defeat it using this Raid Guide, which will help you build the best team.

Article Summary Mega Slowbro returns to Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Delightful Days season finale.

Top Mega Slowbro counters include Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Gengar, and powerful Grass or Electric-types.

Two skilled trainers can defeat Mega Slowbro, but four or more are recommended for a safe win.

Shiny Mega Slowbro is available in raids, featuring an approximate 1 in 60 encounter rate for shiny hunters.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Slowbro, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Slowbro Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Slowbro counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Slowbro with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Regieleki: Lock-On, Thunder Cage

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Fusion Bolt

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Slowbro can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

