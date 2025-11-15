Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Crew, xbox

Fortnite Crew Being Added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

In one of the bigger brand crossovers between Xbox and Epic Games, the Fortnite Crew is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Article Summary Fortnite Crew is joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting November 18 for no extra cost.

Subscribers get monthly rewards like 1,000 V-Bucks, exclusive Crew Packs, and Battle Pass access.

Fortnite will be available through Xbox Play Anywhere, letting you play on Xbox consoles and PC.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also gain Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League every month.

Xbox and Epic Games came together to announce that the Fortnite Crew is being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The news came down on Xbox Wire today, revealing that starting on November 18, players will get the crew as part of their Ultimate subscription, giving them 1,000 V-Bucks each month and access to Passes across Fortnite and Rocket League's Rocket Pass Premium. What's more, the game itself will join the Xbox Play Anywhere system and be available through Xbox on PC for the first time. We have a snippet of the details from the blog below.

Fortnite Crew x Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It's time to drop in, in style. From November 18, Fortnite Crew becomes part of your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, bringing monthly benefits across Fortnite (and even in Rocket League, too).Not o nly that but, on the same day, Fortnite will become available through Xbox on PC for the first time, offering even more ways to play. Fortnite is joining Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning your progress and purchases will seamlessly follow you across Xbox consoles, PC, and supported gaming handhelds. Fortnite Crew members get access to monthly rewards across Fortnite, and beyond. That comprises:

Fortnite Crew Pack – A Fortnite Crew-exclusive bundle that includes a new Outfit, plus at least one matching accessory like a Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, or Emote. The November Crew Pack includes the racer Maxx Speed Outfit!

– A Fortnite Crew-exclusive bundle that includes a new Outfit, plus at least one matching accessory like a Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, or Emote. The November Crew Pack includes the racer Maxx Speed Outfit! Battle Pass – Access to claim premium rewards from the Battle Pass as you level up. Including Outfits, Back Blings, and more!

– Access to claim premium rewards from the Battle Pass as you level up. Including Outfits, Back Blings, and more! OG Pass – Access to claim premium rewards from the OG Pass as you level up. Including items that are a fusion of new and classic!

– Access to claim premium rewards from the OG Pass as you level up. Including items that are a fusion of new and classic! LEGO Pass – Access to claim premium rewards from the LEGO Pass as you level up. Including items to use in LEGO Fortnite!

– Access to claim premium rewards from the LEGO Pass as you level up. Including items to use in LEGO Fortnite! Music Pass – Access to claim premium rewards from the Music Pass as you level up. Including Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more items to use in Fortnite Festival!

– Access to claim premium rewards from the Music Pass as you level up. Including Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more items to use in Fortnite Festival! 1,000 V-Bucks – Each month, you'll be rewarded 1,000 V-Bucks to put towards Outfits, Emotes, and more in the Fortnite Shop.

– Each month, you'll be rewarded 1,000 V-Bucks to put towards Outfits, Emotes, and more in the Fortnite Shop. Rocket Pass Premium – Your Fortnite Crew membership even offers a benefit outside of Fortnite! You'll also get access to Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League. Rocket Pass Premium is a Bonus Benefit. Bonus Benefits are only guaranteed for the then-current edition of Fortnite Crew. They may be changed from month to month or discontinued.

– Your Fortnite Crew membership even offers a benefit outside of Fortnite! You'll also get access to Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!