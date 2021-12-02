Mega Steelix Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

We have another Mega! 2021 has certainly seen Pokémon GO slow down with their Mega Raid rollout after a busy 2021, but Niantic is indeed capping off the year with a new species: Mega Steelix, which we told you about a while before the official announcement. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this new Mega Evolution to earn Mega Energy, perfect your catching strategy, and maybe even catch a Shiny Steelix.

Top Mega Steelix Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Steelix counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Enter: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Steelix with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Steelix is a bit of a tank. It can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Steelix is an evolved form and will yield extra Candy. My advice is to attempt the first few catches with Pinap Berries in order to attempt to multiply that already increased Candy reward.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!