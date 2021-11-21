Pokémon GO Leak Suggests Mega Steelix Arriving Soon

Is Mega Steelix on its way to Pokémon GO? A Spanish-language announcement for a 7-Eleven Mexico tie-in event seems to confirm this Mega's arrival in December 2021. Let's get into the details.

Here's a quote from the official Pokémon GO event announcement posted to the 7-Eleven Mexico site:

Entrenadores con ticket, a partir del 10 de diciembre a las 12:00 y hasta el 12 de diciembre a las 23:59 horas (en tu hora local); recibirán: Investigación Temporal de Campo exclusiva del evento con encuentros con Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Onix, Bronzor y Shuckle. Así como Puntos de Experiencia, un Incienso, un Trozo Estrella, un Huevo Suerte y Mega-energía de Mega Steelix. Triple de experiencia por capturar Pokémon Los Módulos Cebo tendrán una duración del triple de tiempo Los Módulos Cebo tendrán una triple efectividad al atraer Pokémon Recibirás una medalla exclusiva del evento

Now, I don't need a college course (or, let's be real, Google Translate) to see that this official Pokémon GO event plainly says "Mega-energía de Mega Steelix." That's "Mega Energy for Mega Steelix." While we don't yet have an English-language announcement, we can take this as official confirmation that Mega Steelix Energy will be a thing by December 10th at the absolute latest. Now, we won't know if we'll actually be able to earn any or if it will remain exclusive to this event, but I'm certain that it won't be too long before we can finally flex our Steel/Ground-type Mega.

In other interesting "not officially announced but obviously happening" news, dataminers have uncovered an update featuring an avatar shirt themed to Hoopa Unbound. The text of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research seemed to suggest we'd be getting Hoopa Unbound soon, and Niantic has already teased a "bonus event" for those who finish the Special Research. I'm expecting an official announcement about the arrival of Hoopa Unbound in Pokémon GO any day now. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the latest.