Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega pokemon, pokemon, pokemon go tour, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos

Mega Victreebel & Mega Malamar Are Coming to Pokémon GO

Mega Victreebel & Mega Malamar will be released as part of Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos, which will feature event-themed Special Backgrounds.

Article Summary Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar debut in Pokémon GO during the Tour: Kalos event, Feb 28–Mar 1, 2026.

Both Mega Raids offer Trainers a chance to encounter and catch their Shiny forms during the event.

Special X, Y, and Mega Evolution backgrounds will be available for Pokémon caught during raid battles.

Shiny Diancie can be obtained for the first time by completing the event's longform Masterwork Research.

Pokémon GO has made a major announcement. Since the release of the open-world Pokémon Legends: Z-A game, which introduced a slew of new Mega Evolutions, Trainers have been wondering when Niantic and Scopely will add these new forms to GO. Now, we have an answer. The rollout begins with February's mega-event, Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. Let's get into the details.

The GO Tour: Kalos page has been updated with a new announcement. Niantic writes:

The concentration of Mega-[Evolutions] at this year's GO Tour is rising rapidly! Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar will make their [debuts] during Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos! All Trainers can take on these two newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon during the epic global event! During Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global, Trainers can take on Mega Raids with Mega Victreebel on February 28 and Mega Malamar on March 1, 2026!

Both Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar Raids can lead to Shiny encounters.

This event will be hosted on February 28 and March 1, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. More details include the newly announced X and Y backgrounds.

Trainers who participate in raids during the event will have a chance of receiving new Special Backgrounds if they are able to catch the raid boss. There will be three Special Backgrounds for you to collect, each with its own theme honoring the Kalos era. There will be an X-themed background, a Y-themed background, and a Mega Evolution-themed background. Here is how all of those will shake out, straight from the blog's text:

Pikachu wearing Calem's hat, Pikachu wearing Serena's hat, Honedge, and Xerneas can have a background inspired by [X]. Pikachu wearing Calem's hat, Pikachu wearing Serena's hat, Honedge, and Yveltal can have a background inspired by [Y]. All Pokémon caught from Mega Raids can have a background inspired by Mega Evolution.

This event will also feature the debut of Shiny Diancie, which can be obtained by completing the longform Masterwork Research.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!