Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories Gets A National Melon Day Trailer

XSEED Games has released a special trailer for Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories Gets as they celebrate National Melon Day. This particular trailer treats you to a special slideshow presentation, which introduces the characters Honeydew and Cantaloupe in all their old-school Game Boy-looking glory. As well as several of the game's quirky characters, and gives you a bit of an introduction to the story as you will be investigating the melon legalization in Hog Town. Enjoy the special trailer as we're still waiting on a release date for the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

A brand-new story-exploration game from developer Froach Club, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories puts you square in the shoes of Honeydew as they search for their friend in a town full of adorable animals with eccentric personalities. Yet under this sweet surface lies a tale of crime and corruption… Where did Cantaloupe disappear to? Is the Cavity Crew as dangerous as Captain Hamley believes? How does the Kitten King fit into Hog Town's struggles? Explore this charming, pixelated narrative adventure filled to the brim with clever characters, endearing encounters, and dangerous delinquents. Will you be able to find your friend and save the day in this monochromatic mystery? Fully Interactive Investigation: Comb every inch of Hog Town to collect clues, interrogate shady characters, and sneak your way through the seedy underworld,using your keen observational skills and quick wit to piece together the whole picture before it's too late

Mystery at Every Turn: While looking for your missing friend, you'll encounter dozens of curious characters with unique personalities and backstories, adding additional mysteries for you to unravel along the way.

Jazzy Lo-Fi Soundtrack: While you're on the case, enjoy more than 90 different electronic-and jazz-inspired tracks from composer markeryjane.

Gorgeous Retro-Style Graphics: The green-tinted, pixelated world of Melon Journeyis filled with loving detail, a nostalgic ode to the Game Boy generation with plenty of modern twists.