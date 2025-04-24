Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 5PM Studio, Memoriapolis

Memoriapolis Reveals Surprise Fifth Age Ahead Of Launch

Memoriapolis makes a surprise reveal ahead of the game's launch next week, as there's a fifth age for you to play through

Indie game developer and publisher 5PM Studio revealed one last surprised for their historical city-builder Memoriapolis ahead of the game's launch, as they have a Fifth Age in the game. Originally, the game was billed as having four different ages of enlightenment that you would go through in the same location. Well, turns out, there's a fifth one, which they revealed in a brand new trailer, which you can check out here. Enjoy the surprise as the game will be out on April 30 on Steam.

Memoriapolis

Memoriapolis, a city-building strategy game with a unique focus on historical recreation memory and societal evolution, has garnered significant attention for its innovative gameplay, organic roads generation and immersive world during its early access campaign, gathering more than 400,000 wishlists! Players guide their city through distinct historical ages, each presenting unique architectural styles, technological advancements, and social dilemmas. The new trailer shows a city evolving through all 4 ages, during which players will not only have to meet the challenges of each age, but also maintain their dynasty in power for the duration of the game.

Visual Transformation: Witness the spectacular evolution of Memoriapolis' architecture and urban landscape as it enters the fourth age.

Witness the spectacular evolution of Memoriapolis' architecture and urban landscape as it enters the fourth age. Resist Exterior Pressure: More and more factions are moving into your city and trying to seize power. Negotiate carefully and control their deployment in the city to ensure the survival of your dynasty, for you will need them as much as they will need you.

More and more factions are moving into your city and trying to seize power. Negotiate carefully and control their deployment in the city to ensure the survival of your dynasty, for you will need them as much as they will need you. Deeper Management: The fourth Age is the final stage in your growth as a leader. But the city has become immense, resources more difficult to manage and factions more active. You will need to choose your production sites and building organization carefully and your foreign trade relations if you hope to make it to the end of the era.

