Memory Lost Confirms PC Release Date For March

Memory Lost has confirmed that the game will arrive on PC in early March, but the console release date has no timetable yet

The game offers mind-capturing mechanics allowing players to move into enemies and use their skills.

Choose from dozens of opponents with unique abilities and change bodies to adapt and survive in battle.

Actions shape the story, unlocking one of three endings based on your choices and interactions with the world.

Indie game developer Magic Hazard and publisher ESDigital Games revealed the official PC release date for Memory Lost, as it will arrive next month. The team revealed the PC date for both Steam and the Epic Games Store will be March 6, 2025. However, the console release date has not been set yet, and at the the time of this news, those platforms were not even given a release window. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Memory Lost

Memory Lost is a thrilling story-driven action shooter where the battles are built around the mechanics of mind capturing and moving into the enemy's body. Dive deep into the depths of Detraxis, a dystopian metropolis full of technological miracles and cruel corporate battles, and use your unique ability to shift your consciousness into your enemies, capturing their minds and mastering their abilities. This mechanic will allow you to instantly and tactically adapt to the situation and overcome obstacles standing between you and your objective. First-aid kits are not available. There is only one magazine in your weapon. Change bodies to survive your mission!

New body – new gameplay – There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle.

– There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle. Relocation is the basis of survival – If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health!

– If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health! Copy enemies' memories! – Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location.

– Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location. Karma in a top-down shooter? – The neural network is also shaped by your interaction with the surrounding world. Kill for the common good or kill for mercy. Your actions will unlock one of three possible endings. Play again with new tactics to see how Karma reacts!

