LeBron James Joins Fortnite As Part Of Their Icon Series

As LeBron James slowly appears to be conquering all points of media, his latest conquest is being added to Fortnite. Arriving in the Item Shop on July 14th, the Laker's superstar will come to the game with two different outfits for you to purchase, each one equipped with King James' upcoming signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19. He will come equipped with the Lion Pickaxe, a Wingspan Glider, and the on-the-court celebration called The Silencer, which you can snag as a bundle from the shop. You can check out images of everything coming to the game below, including the Space Jam version if you need it, along with the trailer for the new skins.

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, LeBron James brings his legacy to Fortnite's Icon Series. Stylish and imposing, the LeBron James Outfit blends the best of LeBron's on-court and pre-game persona. It includes the LeBron James Outfit and the King's Back Bling. Sunglasses optional! LeBron's matching Outfit, Back Bling, Lion Pickaxe, and Wingspan Glider all feature a progressive edit slider — allowing you to add more than 20 gold variations of the outfit.

Available separately, players can suit up as Tune Squad LeBron before the premiere of the all-new live-action/animated film Space Jam: A New Legacy. And when the game isn't on the line, crunch time takes on a whole new meaning for LeBron. Celebrating Taco Tuesday, the Tune Squad LeBron Outfit also includes the LeBron's Taco Tuesday style Variant and Pack Supreme Back Bling — letting you take a guac on LeBron's wild side. Can't decide which of LeBron's looks to lock into? The King James Bundle pairs all the Outfits (and Back Blings) mentioned together and adds the Court's in Session Loading Screen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The King Has Arrived: LeBron James Joins Fortnite's Icon Series (https://youtu.be/HLGef6akVlA)