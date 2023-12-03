Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Merge Mansion, Metacore

Merge Mansion Reveals Holiday Additions For December

Merge Mansion have a number of additions being added to the game throughout December, as players will have plenty to check back in for.

Article Summary Metacore updates Merge Mansion with a festive December advent calendar.

New "Holiday Mystery" and "Gingerbread Jamboree" events start this month.

"Fa-la-la-la Follies" brings music tradition back to Merge Mansion.

Explore new areas and a New Year's feature for extra rewards.

Mobile developer and publisher Metacore have revealed the latest updates for Merge Mansion, as they listed everything being added in December. The game is basically going to have a rolling advent calendar for you to interact with, as well as a number of activities and additions to the game that you'll experience all the way up until Christmas. We got the full developer notes of every addition coming to the puzzler this month, as well as a trailer showing parts of it off, and some of the content is now live.

Merge Mansion – December 2023 Updates

Get wrapped up… Beginning December 1st, Mason wants to surprise Grandma in a sweet way. So Mason recruits Santa to help him wrap Grandma's white cottage in gift paper in the "Holiday Mystery" event. Also, back by popular demand, players can participate in the "Gingerbread Jamboree" leaderboard event beginning today through Dec. 5; And the winter edition of "Lucky Catch" beginning Dec. 8-12.

Beginning December 1st, Mason wants to surprise Grandma in a sweet way. So Mason recruits Santa to help him wrap Grandma's white cottage in gift paper in the "Holiday Mystery" event. Also, back by popular demand, players can participate in the "Gingerbread Jamboree" leaderboard event beginning today through Dec. 5; And the winter edition of "Lucky Catch" beginning Dec. 8-12. Sing loud for all to hear… Arriving on December 12, Maddie hears about the Holiday Carol tradition of Hopewell Bay and decides to bring the old tradition back to life. Together with her friends and villagers they form a band and build a stage on the driveway of the Mansion to spread the joy of music to everyone in town. But will they all like it..? Join them in the "Fa-la-la-la Follies" seasonal board event.

Arriving on December 12, Maddie hears about the Holiday Carol tradition of Hopewell Bay and decides to bring the old tradition back to life. Together with her friends and villagers they form a band and build a stage on the driveway of the Mansion to spread the joy of music to everyone in town. But will they all like it..? Join them in the "Fa-la-la-la Follies" seasonal board event. 'Tis the season… On December 13, Maddie and Grandma set out to find everything they need to dress the Mansion up for Christmas, but end up venturing deeper in the basement and clearing out more than just cobwebs. Help them clear the clutter in the triple board event "Deck The Halls, Clear The Web." Progress in this event through three boards by clearing cobwebbed items and finding the portal for the next board. As you play, you gain event points and earn rewards along the way!

On December 13, Maddie and Grandma set out to find everything they need to dress the Mansion up for Christmas, but end up venturing deeper in the basement and clearing out more than just cobwebs. Help them clear the clutter in the triple board event "Deck The Halls, Clear The Web." Progress in this event through three boards by clearing cobwebbed items and finding the portal for the next board. As you play, you gain event points and earn rewards along the way! Through December 24th, the Advent Calendar gives players the opportunity to play in mini-events for additional daily quests and rewards.\

New area unlocked..Bathroom Part 2! The mystery of the bathroom's suspicious plumbing continues. Maddie finds a bathroom but needs a plumber to help her fix the leaky plumbing, only to discover the pipes don't seem to be used for regular drainage..Play to uncover the mystery!

Rounding out 2023, players can participate in the New Year Resolution free-to-play feature for additional rewards!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!