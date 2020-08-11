Meruem From Hunter X Hunter Is The Next Jump Force DLC Character

Some cool news for Hunter X Hunter fans this week as Meruem will be dropping into Jump Force as the next DLC character. The developers are still adding in characters and fully committing to their support of the game, even though there hasn't been a lot of changes or added content in 2020. While that may not make the average gamer happy, anime fans seem to still be stoked they get to play as some of their favorite characters in the game. Meruem looks to be in top-notch shape for the fight as his look and presentation are practically spot-on from the show and manga. Here's some added info on the character's addition to the game.

Armed with both overwhelming physical prowess and terrifyingly potent Nen abilities, Meruem subjugates and rules over his opponents with an unforgiving iron tail. Meruem joins Shoto Todoroki as the second member of Jump Force Character Pass 2, which will also add three new playable characters from Bleach, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure,and YuYu Hakusho at later dates. By purchasing Character Pass 2 for $17.99, players will immediately obtain the previously released Todoroki, as well as gain early access to Meruem and each subsequent DLC character as they release; each character may also be purchased individually for $3.99.

As you can see, there's three more on the way with the pass, which depending on if you believe the rumors or not, have technically already been leaked before. We'll keep it a secret here in case you don't wish to be spoiled, or you can read here if you do. But in the meantime, Meruem should be dropped into the game sometime this Fall.