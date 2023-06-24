Posted in: Frontier Foundry, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Foundry, Haemimont Games, Stranded: Alien Dawn

Stranded: Alien Dawn To Receive Major Free Update Next Thursday

Frontier Foundry revealed new details for a free update coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn, as players delve into the jungle.

Frontier Foundry and developer Haemimont Games revealed they have a major update coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn, set to release on June 29th. This coming Thursday, they will release The Jungle Update, which will bring about a ton of content, such as new flora and fauna to the mix, new tech and constructions, new creatures to run into, and new dangers to face. We have the rundown from the team below, along with images of what you'll encounter in the game when its released.

"Aspiring survivalists and seasoned experts alike can now explore Saltu, a vibrant region with an array of native flora, fauna, and resources that can be used to establish a thriving base. As survivors find themselves marooned in a hot and humid jungle, populated by dense foliage, swamps, and rivers, players must manage the group carefully to help them overcome life-threatening challenges. From violent thunderstorms to living mists, survivors will grapple with harsh conditions. Humidity and warm weather will reduce the shelf life of resources while running fridges and fans to keep cool will sap precious electricity and cause devices to deteriorate faster. Xenoflora blight can also bring further adversity – the airborne disease will spread quickly and kill healthy plans if not kept under control."

"As players devise innovative strategies to secure the group's survival, a new Work Area feature allows them to optimize their camps better than ever before. Placing Area Flags will designate areas where survivors can be allocated to live and work within. Survivors will then execute activities in this area only, providing players with greater control over the organization and productivity of their group. Additional relaxation and leisure items can also be constructed for enhanced wellbeing, including an arcade machine, and bench press. Across all regions and scenarios in Stranded: Alien Dawn, preparing the group for their fight for survival will now be easier than ever. Each survivor's inventory is bolstered with a new dedicated slot that can be equipped with one of several new tools, including survival kits, respirator masks, night goggles, and grenades."

"Also introduced with the update is a new survivor and revered natural healer Melody Adeyemi. Melody's knowledge of herbal medicine and keen intellect bring solace to those she tends to, making her an ideal team member for treating new diseases, including swarm fever, gut worms, and blood infections. In addition, the Jungle Update introduces a vivid selection of never-before-seen plants, recipes, and resources, while eagle-eyed survivors will encounter two new species of alien wildlife. The Noth, a bulky yet gentle herbivore, can be tamed and will provide ample meat, while the omnivorous Shogu, with its spiky horns, may be more volatile if provoked."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!