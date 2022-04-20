Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 Reveals Several New VR Titles

Earlier today, Facebook held the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 in which they showed off multiple VR titles coming to the platform. During the 30-minute stream e got a number of cool announcements, including the reveal of a new Ghostbusters title, the next chapter in The Walking Dead's VR title, a new NFL game, another addition to Beat Saber, and more. We have the rundown of everything featured during the livestream today, and you can check out the full presentation down at the bottom.

Ghostbusters VR

Strap on your proton pack and Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters' legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Chapter 2: Retribution is the next chapter in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners storyline, and players of the original game will feel the full ripple effect of their previous actions, as new parties rise up to help or hunt them. Featuring an original storyline, freedom of choice, and visceral combat that the franchise is known for, the game puts players again in the role of the character known as the Tourist, who must fight to keep surviving the flooded ruins of New Orleans, surrounded by unending herds of walkers and torn apart by warfare between the remaining survivors. Player decisions will weigh heavily in Chapter 2: Retribution, as the Tourist is once again thrown into a tumultuous situation where they'll encounter intense challenges and a new, powerful threat, hell-bent on Retribution.

NFL Pro Era

NFL Pro Era is the first fully licensed NFL virtual reality (VR) simulation game that lets players experience what it's like to compete as the QB of their favorite NFL team. Leveraging NFL game data, this is the most authentic and immersive first-person football VR game available. Athletes will be able to step under center and see if they have what it takes to compete at the highest level and make the big plays. NFL Pro Era combines innovative technology, data and direct insights from athletes to unlock a unique opportunity for football fans. Lead your team to a Super Bowl, improve your QB skills by participating in drills, or play catch virtually with your friends in your favorite NFL stadium. As a NFL QB you'll feel the excitement of what it's like to lead your team and compete under the bright lights with thousands of screaming fans. The city is on your shoulders, can you make the play?

Among Us VR

Among Us VR is a stand-alone experience, developed from the ground up, that draws inspiration from the much-loved design and mechanics in Among Us. In this immersive VR version, players will continue to enjoy gameplay centered around teamwork and betrayal. Complete with voice and text chat capabilities, online play, and hands, crewmates can play with 4 – 10 players as they wander the spaceship, complete tasks, and keep an eye out for the Impostor. Players will experience the same deception and deceit as the original award-winning game in their own virtual Skeld.

Red Matter 2

Red Matter 2 picks up right where the first game's story concluded. After breaking free from the simulation that held your own mind hostage, your first priority is to escape the AtlanticUnion's base. However, you unexpectedly discover a distress signal belonging to an old friend. Determined to come to his rescue, you will travel to the farthest reaches of the solar system to find him. During your journey, you will unveil Volgravia's darkest secrets and confront the unstoppable Red Matter. With Red Matter 2, Vertical Robot has expanded the gameplay into the adventure genre. They have crafted a rich narrative-driven adventure with excellent voice-over work and new gameplay mechanics. Not only will you face brand new and challenging puzzles, but thanks to a new jetpack you will be able to traverse the game's incredible environments more freely than ever before through platforming sections. A new tool has been added to the classic loadout that will enable you to hack terminals, as well as a (projectile) weapon that will prove useful in various environmental puzzles as well as in combat. Yes! Red Matter 2 features some action as well.

Espire 2

In the world of Espire 2, advanced military and virtual reality technologies meet, allowing Espire Agents to take on the role of a super spy, piloting deadly Espire Model 1 Operative espionage droids remotely from the safety of the Control Theatre. Set in the year 2036, Espire 2 marks the return of Espire Agent POE (the Primary Operator of Espire). After emerging from a seven-year coma, POE is thrust back into the world of dark espionage as the centerpiece of the Espire project. Now, with the help of two bleeding-edge droids called "Frames", and an all-new arsenal of weapons and tools, POE must embark on a mission to eliminate the global threat imposed by the deadly terrorist organization, OPHIS.

Moss: Book II

Moss: Book II picks up right where the story in Moss left off. Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill's adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the castle where her uncle was held captive. But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking. The journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer help along the way. Yet in the end, it is you alone who can lift Quill up to save this world, and together, rise to legend.

Quest 2 players will find a deeper sense of immersion and physical connection to the world when leveraging the two-controller setup. Playing with two controllers provides a natural feeling, allowing players to express themselves more freely in the world when reaching in to manipulate the environment, interact with Quill, or engage the weapon inventory system during battle. Overall, Moss: Book II pushes the limits of the current hardware generation, transporting players to a captivating world of breathtaking environments, rich storytelling, and elevated level and combat design that all together build upon the experience of the original Moss.

RUINSMAGUS

In RUINSMAGUS, you will take on the role of a novice magician recruited to investigate the underground ruins beneath the lush and lively town of Grand Amnis. While deeply shrouded in mystery, it is widely known that the town's prosperity relies on artifacts hidden deep within the ruins, protected by powerful and fearless Guardians. Faced with a daunting challenge, our brave explorers must heed the call and answer the question haunting every one of their fellow citizens: What mysteries and dangers lurk beneath the gilded streets and alleys of Grand Amnis? As a member of the renowned RUINSMAGUS Guild, you'll grow from a novice wizard into an all-powerful, spell-wielding Magus across 26 narrative-driven Quests featuring the Japanese vocal talents of Naomi Ohzora, Ai Maeda, Eiji Takemoto, and more. Unravel the secrets of a lost age. Become the hero of Grand Amnis!

Cities: VR

Be the mayor in Cities: VR, the ultimate VR city-building and management simulator. Design neighborhoods, construct buildings, direct the flow of traffic, all while you handle economics, emergency services, and more. Step inside this VR adaptation of the leading city-builder, Cities: Skylines.

Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries

The Mercenaries has been entirely rebuilt for VR by Armature Studio, in partnership with Oculus Studios and Capcom. Your goal is the same as ever: Take out as many Ganados as possible before time expires. The VR version features exclusive online leaderboards though, plus 20 new Challenges to test your skills against. Completing challenges also lets you unlock some made-for-VR treats, including a Big Head Mode, a black-and-white Classic Horror Mode, and fancy Golden Gun skins for all your favorite weapons. And you can even bring these unlocks back into the main Resident Evil 4 campaign. Explore the world of Resident Evil 4, entirely remastered for VR. Step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President's daughter who was kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Come face to face with enemies and uncover secrets with gameplay that revolutionized the survival horror genre. Battle horrific creatures and face-off against mind-controlled villagers while discovering their connection to the cult behind the abduction.

Beat Saber x Electronic Mixtape

Beat Saber continues to bring fresh music packs to its growing community, now with a new mixtape with 10 iconic electronic hits, accompanied by a new in-game environment. From the energy and danceability to the unconventionality of sound, this Mixtape gives electronic music fans a new way to experience the genre. Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small blocks) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the handmade levels. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.

Bonelab

Bonelab is an Action-Adventure Physics Game featuring two years of improvement upon the Boneworks physical interaction engine, Marrow. In Stress Level Zero's most ambitious project yet, players will fight, climb, jump, and even alter their form to discover the truth about their reality.