Metal: Hellsinger To Hold Metal Concert At Gamescom 2022

Funcom and developer The Outsiders will be throwing a special metal concert at Gamescom 2022 for their new game Metal: Hellsinger. In what they're boasting will be the "largest live concert ever seen at the event," several singers from different bands who make appearances in the game will be live and in person for a show, which will also be broadcast live over Twitch for a special livestream. The event will be entirely free and open for thousands to attend as they have taken out the entire hall for a single reservation just to hold the show. The show will take place at 7PM CEST (10AM PT/1PM ET) on August 25th.

Doesn't matter whether or not you like metal music; that's an amazing bonus to help promote the game that you don't often see at gaming conventions. If you happen to be going to Gamescom this year, that is something worth going out and attending just to see the spectacle of it and say you were there! Here are more details on the show from the organizers.

Several of the game's celebrated vocalists will perform their songs from the game, which are written by Swedish composer duo, Two Feathers. This epic joining of music and game starts at 7PM CEST and will be streamed live for all to watch. Feast your eyes and ears on the trailer for this unique event now. After shooting past one million demo downloads and a rapid climb up the Steam wishlist, Funcom and The Outsiders turn it up to 11 by gathering an astounding number of the game's metal icons to perform, including Matt Heavy (Trivium), Alissa White-Glüz (Arch Enemy), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused/INVSN), and James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate). Those attending Gamescom have free access to the show, and the first 200 to enter will get a bagful of exclusive Metal: Hellsinger merch.