Metal: Hellsinger VR Confirms Release Date For Late September

Metal: Hellsinger VR has an official release date for late September, as the team have released an all-new trailer showing off the VR

Article Summary Metal: Hellsinger VR releases September 26 on Meta Quest 2/3, Pro, PSVR 2, and Steam VR.

New trailer showcases demonic rhythm shooter gameplay with unique VR mechanics.

Features soundtrack by metal legends: Serj Tankian, Matt Heafy, and Alissa White-Gluz.

Includes Dream of the Beast DLC with Cristina Scabbia and Will Ramos, plus new outfits and weapons.

Funcom has officially confirmed the release date for Metal: Hellsinger VR, as the game will arrive in late-September on multiple VR platforms. Along with developer Lab42 Games, the team dropped a brand new trailer this week for the demonic rhythm shooter, as we now know it will be released on September 26 for Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, PSVR 2, and Steam VR. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for the game to be out in about five weeks.

Metal: Hellsinger VR

In Metal: Hellsinger VR, embody the demon within unlike ever before. Feel the power of hell and heaven burning in your very hands as you aim a full arsenal of unique weaponry freely in full VR, including twin pistols, an explosive crossbow, a talkative skull, and a wicked blade. Enjoy the full multi-award-winning original soundtrack performed by metal legends such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). With the Dream of the Beast DLC, the score is expanded with two savagely powerful songs, performed by Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore). The DLC also includes The Red Right Hand, an impossible weapon that fires in rhythmic bursts.

The three outfits included in the DLC will not only change your look but also your default passive effect, including the ability to increase your weapon's max ammo each time you successfully Quick Reload. Shoot, dash, and slay to the beat as fires of Hell pulsate in time around you. Let the rhythm of hell take over as you rampage through the full epic campaign to recover your stolen voice from the Red Judge of the Eight Hells. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full VR, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it's all possible. Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await.

