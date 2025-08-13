Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eggtart Inc, Metal Suits: Counter Attack

Metal Suits: Counter Attack Drops New Override Gauntlet Mode

Metal Suits: Counter Attack has released a brand-new update this month, as players can now take on the new Override Gauntlet Mode

Article Summary Metal Suits: Counter Attack adds a new Override Gauntlet Mode for intense boss-rush challenges.

Test your skills as protagonist Kevin, a cyborg out for revenge against the alien invader Golida.

Unlock and master various combat suits, each offering unique gameplay features and strategies.

Explore nine mysterious Helios system planets, uncovering secrets and collecting hidden items.

Indie game developer and publisher Eggtart Inc. has released a new update for Metal Suits: Counter Attack, giving you a greater challenge to overcome. The game now has Override Gauntlet Mode, which essentially serves as a boss-rush mode that will challenge how well you handle being under pressure from multiple targets in a row. If you've beaten the game, then this should be no big deal, as you've already run into these people before. The mode is available right now when you update the game.

Metal Suits: Counter Attack

They should never have ticked him off. Begin a hot-blooded revenge as the protagonist Kevin, who has lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg! It is a side-scrolling run-and-gun action game set in the future. The main character, Kevin, who lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg, begins to take revenge on Golida, an alien who took everything from him. In 4373. Kevin was once hailed as a war hero. Now an old and sick veteran, he is living a peaceful old age on a nursing spaceship with his beloved dog 'Andy.' Until the nursing spaceship exploded due to an invasion by the alien "Golida," losing his beloved dog 'Andy' and most of his body.

You have to defeat all the invaders 'Golida' using a variety of combat suits. It's time to start to take bloody revenge on the alien 'Golida' using the various combat suits that can be discovered during the game and the various features provided by each combat suit. About 130 years ago, Earthlings left the solar system and migrated to the Helios system. Explore the nine mysterious planets of the Helios system and uncover the secrets of Helios. Discover the secrets hidden on the nine planets of Helios. You'll find a variety of collectibles and stories to tell.

