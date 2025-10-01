Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gameforge, Metin2, Metin2: Tyranny of Aamon

Metin2 Reveals Latest Free Expansion: Tyranny of Aamon

Metin2 will be bringing the Moonshadow Vale out of the shadows and into the main game, as Tyranny of Aamon arrives next month

Explore challenging dungeons, battle deadly new enemies, and face the dark lord Aamon himself.

Pre-event phase kicks off October 8, 2025, with weekly updates, in-game missions, and Twitch Drops.

Win big with gaming PC raffles, exclusive Metin2 merchandise, and special in-game event rewards.

Gameforge has revealed that Metin2 will be getting its biggest update of the year in November, as Tyranny of Aamon will be released as a free expansion. The game will open up the map and bring the region of Moonshadow Vale into the game, an area that was previously locked off from players and has been highly requested to play in. But be careful what you wish for, as there's a lot here that looks ready to destroy everything in its path. We have the finer details and a trailer here, as the content will arrive in November.

Metin2: Tyranny of Aamon

In Tyranny of Aamon, players will, for the first time, step into Moonshadow Vale — a previously hidden region shrouded in darkness and swarming with deadly creatures. Here, they will face fresh challenges and enemies that are anything but harmless.

Moonshadow Vale as a new zone – A mysterious landscape full of dangers and diverse quests.

– A mysterious landscape full of dangers and diverse quests. Dark dungeons & fearsome foes – The sinister Aamon serves as the central antagonist, but many other dangerous creatures lurk within the new dungeons.

– The sinister Aamon serves as the central antagonist, but many other dangerous creatures lurk within the new dungeons. New items – Weapons, boots, and other valuable rewards await victorious heroes.

Before the patch officially lands, a special four-week pre-event phase begins on October 8, 2025, running through November 5, 2025. Players can look forward to:

Weekly reveals & missions – Discover new info about the patch every Wednesday, alongside in-game quests that prepare players for the update and grant rewards.

– Discover new info about the patch every Wednesday, alongside in-game quests that prepare players for the update and grant rewards. Twitch Drops – Watch select streamers showcase early looks at upcoming content and unlock exclusive loot and raffle tickets.

– Watch select streamers showcase early looks at upcoming content and unlock exclusive loot and raffle tickets. In-game boosts & events – Including Metin Fever every Saturday, Uriel EXP boosts up to +100%, and Moonlight/EXP bonuses every Sunday.

– Including Metin Fever every Saturday, Uriel EXP boosts up to +100%, and Moonlight/EXP bonuses every Sunday. Physical & digital prizes – Enter raffles for a chance to win: 2x Gaming PCs worth €2,400 each (featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D & RTX 5070 TI) Exclusive Moonshadow Vale artwork on aluminum plates Premium Metin2 merchandise, such as hoodies, caps, desk mats, and tumblers 100 total bundles up for grabs through both in-game and Gleam.io campaigns

– Enter raffles for a chance to win:

