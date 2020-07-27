Metro Esports Announces Fight For Change Esports Series

Metro Esports announced today that they are throwing a new esports tournament series for three games called Fight For Change. The tournament is free to join and players will have a chance to win the prize pool, while also promoting both the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraging an increase in voter registration. Players will be facing off in Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Brawlhalla over the course of three events, which will feature players like Perfect Legend, NinjaKilla_212, and Flash Metroid lending their voices and skills to the cause. The company has teamed up with Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, Greenlit, and Gamers.vote for the series, which will start on August 8th with Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, then September 5th with Street Fighter V – Champion Edition, and finally October 3rd with Brawlhalla. We have a few quotes about the event below, as you can register to compete here.

"We are extraordinarily pleased to have Metro Esports partner and run a series of events in support of Gamers.Vote. Their ongoing mission of bringing awareness to social issues through gaming and outreach is an incredible resource to the community," Robb Chiarini, COO, Gamers.Vote. "Actions always speak louder than words and video gaming, as a platform, has incredible power today in reaching a diverse audience of people unified by their passion for digital competition," said John Gaudiosi, president and co-founder of Greenlit Content. "Events like Fight for Change can impact the real world by bringing topics like racism and toxicity to the forefront of conversation, while separately encouraging everyone to register to vote and cast their ballots this election and beyond." "Our primary mission is to support voter registration among a massive on-line community of gamers, while at the same time highlighting the toxic level of racism that exists within esports competition today. Our mission alongside our brand partners is unity and inclusion, and while it's a given that all lives matter, today it's the lives of African-American's that are at a high-degree of risk from coast to coast. Our hope is to illicit compassion, concern and corrective action" said the event's creator, Shaon Berry CEO of Metro Esports.