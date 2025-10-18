Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Metro Rivals: New York Announced For PC & Consoles

Do you have what it takes to own the rails of New York City? Find out when Metro Rivals: New York comes to PC and consoles

Article Summary Metro Rivals: New York brings a competitive subway racing sim to PC and consoles in 2026

Battle rival "Track Titans" and conquer 10 intense subway districts in a story-driven campaign

Upgrade your train, earn cash, and customize both your ride and character for ultimate style

Test your skills in online PvP for up to 4 players with leaderboards and precision-based scoring

Indie game developer and publisher Dovetail Games revealed their latest title on the way, as Metro Rivals: New York will be coming out next year. This is a subway simcade game where you and other players act like you're a member of an underground subway racing circuit that takes on all newcomers in the middle of the day, adding to the risk and reward of getting caught and beating your opponents. We have more details on the game and the trailer here, as it looks like this will be a 2026 title.

Metro Rivals: New York

In Metro Rivals: New York, players step into a near-future New York City where the subway system has been carved into 10 fiercely contested districts. Each is controlled by one or more of the five Track Titans – larger-than-life celebrity drivers who dominate their territory with unrivalled skill, enormous social media influence, and unshakable reputations. These figures guard their turf with ferocity, and only the most talented newcomer has any chance of challenging their dominance.

Players begin their journey with nothing but a hand-me-down train and a determination to rise. To succeed, they must take on a variety of missions, earn cash fares, upgrade their train's performance, build a loyal following, and win respect. This journey is about more than speed; it requires strategy, precision, and cool-headed execution. With authentic simulation at its heart and adrenaline-fueled gameplay running through its veins, the game blends strategy and story-driven action in a way that demands both nuance and skill. From high-stakes rivalries to carefully planned upgrades, Metro Rivals: New York offers a fresh and thrilling take on the train sim genre.

In addition to its single-player campaign, the game features an intense PvP mode where up to four players can compete online or with friends. Here, drivers race to stop at designated platforms, but victory is not determined by speed alone. Players are scored on their ability to handle their train with precision and control under pressure, and only the competitor with the highest score leaves with the spoils and the bragging rights – and a place at the top of the asynchronous leaderboards.

For those seeking a more relaxed experience, Metro Rivals: New York also includes options for players to set their own paths, hop into their train, and enjoy the sights of the city (and their train!) And for players' trains to be the envy of everyone on the rails, customization plays a large role. Players can express themselves with extensive options to upgrade their train's performance, apply unique skins and liveries in signature colors, and personalize their character's appearance to stand out on the tracks. There will be in-game purchases, but these will be entirely cosmetic. No pay-to-win.

