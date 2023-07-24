Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, the pokemon company, TiMi Studio

Mewtwo Joins Pokémon Unite For Its 2nd Anniversary

Mewtwo is headed to Pokémon Unite, along with a number of other additions, challenges, and events for the game's second anniversary.

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio revealed this week that Mewtwo will arrive in Pokémon Unite as part of the game's 2nd Anniversary. The update is currently live in the game, adding a number of events for you to take part in, a new Panic Parade battle to fight in, and of course, the return of the classic all-powerful creature. We got more info on the update for you below.

Mewtwo Joins the Fray!

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is now available in Pokémon Unite. Mewtwo can Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X during battle and can use its attacks in quick succession to attack relentlessly. Players can get a Unite license for Mega Mewtwo X at no cost in the Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge event that is currently underway. Additionally, the Unite license for Mega Mewtwo Y is scheduled to become available in mid-August, giving Trainers additional ways to play as this fan-favorite Pokémon.

A New Type of Battle: Panic Parade

Different from the standard 5-on-5 battle format, Panic Parade has players work together to protect Tinkaton from an onslaught of attacks from panicking Pokémon. Some defeated Pokémon can even be called back for a burst of help in battle!

First event: Friday, 21 July, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, 1 August, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

Second event: Friday, 4 August, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to Monday, 7 August, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

Third event: Friday, 11 August, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to Monday, 14 August, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

Fourth event: Friday, 18 August, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to Monday, 21 August, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

Battle Pass 17 – Captain Style: Zacian Begins

Battle Pass 17 is also now available. Players can get the adorable Marine Style: Greedent and the chivalrous Captain Style: Zacian Holowear—as well as Captain Set Trainer fashion items—from this season's premium pass.

Event period: Friday, 21 July, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to Monday, 11 September, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

Additional Pokémon Unite Events

A new ranked match season is also underway. Season period: Thursday, 20 July, at 12:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. PST to Monday, 11 September, at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

WCS Prediction Event: Players can predict the top-ranked teams for the Pokémon World Championships 2023 and win fantastic rewards. This is a great opportunity to obtain popular Trainer fashion items. Available Friday, 28 July, at 3:00 a.m. EST/12:00 a.m. PST to Friday, 11 August at 7:59 p.m. EST/4:59 p.m. PST

