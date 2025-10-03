Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amber Studio, Madbricks, Mexican Ninja

Mexican Ninja Releases a New Free Demo For Steam

The fast-paced beat 'em up roguelike game Mexican Ninja has released a free demo, as you can try out a small piece of the game on Steam

Article Summary Mexican Ninja offers a free demo on Steam, letting players experience its unique beat 'em up roguelike gameplay.

Battle through Nuevo Tokyo, a fusion of Mexican and Japanese cyberpunk cultures overrun by the Narkuza regime.

Unlock powerful ninja skills, experiment with combos, and customize your style with hidden apparel and Jutsus.

Fast-paced 2.5D action rewards precise movement, timing, and mastery in adrenaline-filled street combat.

Indie game developer Madbricks and publisher Amber Studio have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Mexican Ninja. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a frantic, fast-paced, rougelike beat 'em up game set in a 2.5D arcade landscape, where you play the titular character cleaning up the streets of Nuevo Tokyo. As the devs put it, they are "fusing Mexican grit and Japanese cyberpunk" into one very kickass game. We have more details about the game and the latest trailer here, as the demo is avaiulable right now for free on Steam.

Mexican Ninja

Our story takes place in Nuevo-Tokyo, an offspring of chaos that was born when Japan and Mexico collided in fire, power and betrayal. A land where a new feudal regime was forged between Narcos and Yakuzas, forming a new ruling class, The Narkuzas. They are now the law, and the law SUCKS CULO. Now, in the outskirts of Nuevo-Tokyo, a group of rebels is plotting against the five heads of the Narkuza clan. Enter the Mexican Ninja…

Pela el oido, I'm going to tell you a story, eh? One full of adrenaline-pumping combat, where the streets never give you a break, no matter how many fall before you. Explore the stylized streets of Nuevo Tokyo where Narcos and Yakuzas joined forces, and mi pueblo was never the same. Precise movement, positioning, and perfectly timed attacks are all crucial to achieve victory. Jump into a satisfying, pick-up-and-play brawler that's deceptively simple, yet rewards those who master it. Unlock ninja skills by training with el Mero Mero Sensei. Gain the favor of Mexican-Japanese spirits, and use their powers throughout the runs. Use extremely ninja Mexican Jutsus. Experiment with different builds and combos. Swag it up with hidden apparel for your Ninja.

