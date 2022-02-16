Michelob Ultra & NBA Jam Partner For NBA All-Star 2022

Anheuser-Busch has announced a new partnership with their Michelob Ultra brand and the classic arcade title NBA Jam for NBA All-Star Weekend. The two parties will be in Cleveland over the weekend celebrating the upcoming game with their own special events happening from February 18th-20th, as they'll be taking over the Harry Buffalo location (2120 East 4th Street) for some nostalgia vibes and a party. You'll be able to play the original arcade title at multiple setups with up to three other players, enjoy live shows and DJ sets, snag some exclusive merchandise, meet NBA legends, and pick up some special cans of Michelob Ultra with the game's branding all over the can. We got the full details of everything taking place for you below along with a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

A '90s NBA JAM TAKEOVER IN CLEVELAND Michelob Ultra will bring NBA Jam to life by taking over a local bar in Cleveland and creating 'Boom Shaka Lakas' – a retro '90s barcade where fans can hang out throughout NBA All-Star 2022. Fans who stop by can expect to catch: Musical performances by Grammy-nominated artist and hip-hop icon Fat Joe and a surprise guest appearance

Spin sets by hidden NBA Jam character and iconic DJ Jazzy Jeff

Meet & greets with NBA Jam legends throughout the weekend including: James Worthy – 3:30 – 5:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19 Clyde Drexler – 4:30 – 6:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19 Dominique Wilkins – 4:00 – 5:30p.m. on Sunday, February 20 Dikembe Mutombo – 4:30 – 6:00p.m. on Sunday, February 20 Special appearances by the voice of NBA Jam, Tim Kitzrow

Limited-edition collab merchandise made in partnership with Ohio-based apparel company Homage, plenty of Michelob Ultra, unlimited NBA Jam arcade plays and more

To encourage people to 'Enjoy It Like It's 1993' – the year NBA Jam came to the masses – the superior light beer is on the ready to take fans on a joyful journey through the '90s: NBA Jam-inspired, limited-edition cans featuring iconic catch phrases and images from the game will be available only in select local bars around Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Boom Shaka Laka's barcade during NBA All-Star 2022.

By tweeting a selfie to @MichelobULTRA using #ULTRAJAM, fan photos will be transformed into their own individual 16-bit avatar inspired by the game itself.

Fans can head to EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com, an epic 90's designed website, to score merch from the NBA Jam 'Time Capsule Collection' and ultra-limited premium items that will be dropping throughout NBA All-Star 2022, including limited custom NBA Jam x ULTRA arcade consoles.

Michelob ULTRA has partnered with original NBA Jam characters and NBA legends Clyde Drexler, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy to remind us of the joy that NBA Jam brings, because 'It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It.'



"There is something special about NBA Jam and the power it had to bring real joy to so many people over the years," said three-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star James Worthy. "I'm excited that Michelob Ultra is giving me the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with fellow legendary players and fans." "No video game displayed the joy of basketball quite like NBA Jam, from its iconic catchphrases to 2-on-2 gameplay or flaming balls; as a brand that champions the joy of the NBA, it made perfect sense for us to team up with this iconic franchise during NBA All-Star that celebrates the history of the NBA," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob Ultra.