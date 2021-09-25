Microids Announces Gear Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition

Microids revealed this week that they'll be releasing Gear Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition in time for the holidays in late November. The release is actually twofold with the primary version of the game being released for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation (both current and next-gen) on November 30th. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch players will be getting the Definitive Edition on the same date. While there will be a couple subtle differences between the two versions because of console restrictions, you're still basically getting the same game as you'll be able to compete in more than 250 races and attempt to take the top honors in the Porsche Series behind the wheel of the mythical 911 930 Turbo! We don't quite have a trailer yet, but we do have additional info from the devs below.

Drive legendary vehicles in a huge environment with rich & diverse landscapes with remastered graphics for an enhanced experience! In Career mode, you can save the family racing team from bankruptcy by challenging charismatic drivers of various nationalities. Discover the Porsche Series mode and drive the famous manufacturer's most prestigious vehicles, to get the chance to drive the iconic 911 930 Turbo. Create and manage your Club and recruit the best players you come across. You can take on rival clubs from around the world as you lead your crew to the top of the leaderboard. Manage your garage and make it your space! Admire your collection of racing cars acquired along your races. Gear Club Unlimited 2 offers more than 50 licensed vehicles from some of the world's most prestigious manufacturers. Alone or with friends: the game offers many multi-player possibilities, with up to 4 players in local split-screen mode. Find all Gear.Club Unlimited 2 DLCs for the most complete racing experience and hours of fast-paced driving!