Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases City Update III Today

The stars are big and bright in Texas, and so are the skies as Microsoft Flight Simulator adds City Update III to the game today.

Xbox Game Studios has released an all-new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, as City Update III made its way into the game today. The update has been added to celebrate the Fourth of July in the game, complete with firework celebrations to cruise by and through. As well as adding several locations to the mix, with the primary additions from the state of Texas, as you can fly over several cities from a "meticulously curated selection of the urban regions that best represent the spirit of the Lone Star State." Those locations include Abilene, Austin, Cedar Park, San Antonio, Schertz, Temple, and Waco, as you're getting the most realistic digital renditions to date of these cities. You can read more about the update from Xbox Wire below, along with the trailer.

"Texas, the second largest state in America, is renowned for some of the most diverse and beautiful urban landscapes in the nation. Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update III: Texas is a meticulously curated selection of the urban regions that best represent the spirit of the "Lone Star State," including Abilene, Austin, Cedar Park, San Antonio, Schertz, Temple, and Waco. All these cities lie within or near the "Texas Triangle," the area where most of the state's population reside and home to its most stunning architectural creations. The update was generated using aerial imagery collected in collaboration with our partners at Bing Maps and Vexcel. The data was then assembled to create the most realistic digital renditions to date of these cities offered in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Simmers can embark on aerial odysseys throughout each city featured in the update or string metropolitan areas together in long cross-country journeys. Pilots can explore Austin's Frost Bank Tower, San Antonio's renowned Alamo and the Brazos River, and Waco's own Suspension Bridge. Like the vastness of Texas skylines, the possibilities are endless."

