Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases Limited Physical Edition
Xbox Game Studios revealed a special physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is out now, and is limited to 1,000 copies.
Article Summary
- Microsoft Flight Simulator's special physical edition limited to 1,000 copies.
- Premium Deluxe + CRJ 550/700 Bundle includes all current and new content.
- Explore the world with highly detailed aircraft and realistic weather systems.
- Includes 10 additional planes and 10 handcrafted international airports.
Aerosoft and Xbox Game Studios have released a new physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which they have limited to just 1,000 copies. This version is the Premium Deluxe + CRJ 550/700 Limited Bundle, which comes with all of the content released to-date for the most recent version of the franchise, along with more content that has never been released, making it essentially the end-all-be-all for the game. If you're someone who absolutely needs all of this under one title, it is available now for $150, as we have the details about it for you below.
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Premium Deluxe Edition
From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator – now including the Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 in this special limited bundle! Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. The world is at your fingertips. The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus ten additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports—the world at your fingertips. Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- Explore The World: Travel the world in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.
- Earn Your Wings: Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.
- Test Your Skill: Fly day or night with live real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting.
Additional Aircraft:
- Aerosoft Aircraft CRJ 550/700
- Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI
- Diamond Aircraft DV20
- Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58
- Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat
- Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Cirrus Aircraft SR22
- Pipistrel Virus SW 121
- Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude
- Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra
Additional Airports:
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)
- Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
- Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)
- O'Hare International Airport (USA)
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain)
- Denver International Airport (USA)
- Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)
- Frankfurt Airport (Germany)
- Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom)
- San Francisco International Airport (USA)