Microsoft revealed today that there's a massive update coming out for Xbox Series X/S as well as Xbox One. The shorthand to the update is that it will be bringing new improvements to gamers, including a set of "Optimized for Series X/S" badges to games so players can easily identify which games are enhanced for the next-gen systems. Plus there will be new Dynamic Background options and an Auto HDR indicator to help improve gameplay settings. Also included with this is that Xbox Game Pass members can now browse and pre-load games with a new "Coming Soon" section. Think of it as a preview of what's to come that you can interact with. You'll also be able to add family members to an Xbox from the Xbox Family Settings app. We have snippets about the update below for you to read, but you can check out the full list here.

Dynamic backgrounds are a new feature for Xbox Series X|S, giving gamers the ability to customize their home screen with motion and color. This update adds six new options, including homages to previous generations of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile themes. Initial fan feedback on the feature has been very positive, and we're excited to explore additional styles, colors, and designs. You can expect the team to continue adding new dynamic backgrounds in future Xbox console updates!

Xbox Series X|S is the best place to play thousands of games from across four generations of Xbox. Besides decreased load times and improved frame rates, Xbox Series X|S customers enjoy improved visual quality with a feature called Auto HDR. When the Auto HDR setting is turned on in your console, it can improve the visual quality of a game without changing its overall look with no additional work from the developer. When you open the guide during a game with Auto HDR running, you'll see a new tag to let you know the game is benefiting from this feature.

Xbox launched over 30 games fully optimized for Series X|S, including Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and The Falconeer. Many of your favorite Xbox One games – including Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps – have released updates to take advantage of the increased performance of Xbox Series X|S. To make it easier to see which of your games have been optimized, we've added an "X|S" badge to their tiles in My Games and Apps, in both the Games and Full Library views. You can also use the Filter button to see only "Optimized for Xbox Series X|S" games.