Microsoft & Samsung Partner Once Again For The Xbox Series X

Microsoft and Samsung have announced a renewed partnership, this time around over their latest consoles, the Xbox Series X. Today they revealed that the Samsung QLED has become the official TV partner of the console in both the U.S. and Canada. We have a little bit from the announcement below, but the shorthand is that the multi-year agreement will see Samsung be a part of the company's campaigns when promoting the console, new titles, and other representations such as live events. The two have made a pretty good pair and have been long-standing partners much like Microsoft has been with other companies like Duracell and Taco Bell, so seeing them do a new deal shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED and QLED line-up features the new and intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen's aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more. Game Mode also optimizes gameplay with its next-gen Samsung Neo Quantum Processor, utilizing AI based deep-learning to elevate your gaming experience. The new Neo QLED and QLED lines also feature some of the first TVs capable of supporting AMD Freesync Premium Pro—enabling them to synchronize display output and offer variable refresh rates from a console GPU for smooth, stutter free gaming. Created with gamers in mind, Neo QLED and QLED TVs are the perfect companion for next generation consoles. We're excited to build on years of success with Samsung – which began at the launch of the Xbox One X in 2017. Throughout the years, Xbox and Samsung brought HDR and 4K gaming to the forefront and have collaborated across Samsung phones & tablets to expand gaming into other devices. We look forward to collaborating even more closely around the next generation of gaming with Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs.