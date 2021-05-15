Mighty Goose Will Be Released In Early June For PC & Console

Playism and Blastmode Games revealed this week that Mighty Goose will finally be released early next month for console and PC. if you need the action-packed frenzy of a platforming shooter title with the absurdity of doing everything as a goose, then this is the game for you. You'll be making your way through waves of enemies in what is essentially a goose-shaped armor that you slowly upgrade, along with a small companion that can help you along the way, as you take out everything in your path. Will you be the last one honking? The game is set to drop on PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen) on June 5th.

Hunt "down" fiends across a fowl galaxy as Mighty Goose. Waddle and gun as fast as any heavily-fortified goose can through five stages, each with their own bounty waiting to be plucked. Flaunt Mighty Goose's feathers to show off collectible upgrades and weapons like Sprint Boots and Chonker Bombs. Bring rescued companions and their abilities under Mighty's wing, then team up with local co-op mode for a full goose and gander playthrough. In this epic adventure, Mighty Goose brings the fight to the Void King. Gun your way through hordes of minions and mechanized machines under the evil conquerer's command. Free Commander Vark and friends to form your own little squad in the fight to free the galaxy. Our goose hero might not win a footrace, but his accuracy and wide arsenal of weapons send his enemies packing for the south. Preen invasive space creatures from high-security prisons, dangerous deserts, and ancient civilizations all designed in high-quality pixel art by Richard Lems (KUNAI) with inspiration from classic and beloved run-and-gun games. A high-energy soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark (Blazing Chrome) complements the egg-splosive action.