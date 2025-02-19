Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind To Get Major Update

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind has a new update coming this week with some awesome additions, plus online multiplayer in Spring

Article Summary New update for Rita's Rewind adds upgradeable Rangers with customizable strength, defense, and speed.

Morphers modify game elements like gravity and speed, maintaining fun balance options for players.

Power Blast skill lets players fend off waves of enemies by sacrificing a portion of their health.

Ground Recovery feature enhances combat pace by allowing quick return to action after being hit.

Digital Eclipse has revealed a brand new update coming to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind with a number of awesome upgrades. The team has decided to add new gameplay features and improvements to the title that bring about a bonus experience for those who have already played it, as well as fun content to discover for new players. This includes upgradeable Rangers with "morphs" that significantly alter the experience, as well as special moves. Plus, later this Spring, the game will be getting a major expansion for online multiplayer. We have more details below as the update arrives later this week for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a Switch update coming later on.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind – February 2025 Update

Upgradeable Rangers : Digital Eclipse is implementing a new skill point system that lets you adjust your preferred Ranger's strength, defense, and speed. This gives each character variety while also allowing every fan to make their favorite Rangers exactly play how they want them to play.

: Digital Eclipse is implementing a new skill point system that lets you adjust your preferred Ranger's strength, defense, and speed. This gives each character variety while also allowing every fan to make their favorite Rangers exactly play how they want them to play. Morphers : These special modifiers change up things like gravity, speed, and more. Plus, if you want to play Rita's Rewind as it was at launch (with all Rangers being equally capable), that option is available, too. Mix and match for some seriously silly fun in your battles.

: These special modifiers change up things like gravity, speed, and more. Plus, if you want to play as it was at launch (with all Rangers being equally capable), that option is available, too. Mix and match for some seriously silly fun in your battles. Power Blast : Finding yourself swamped with Robo Rita's many minions? Use Power Blast to knock them back in exchange for a chunk of your health bar. No reward without risk, but it'll certainly help turn the tide of chaotic battles.

: Finding yourself swamped with Robo Rita's many minions? Use Power Blast to knock them back in exchange for a chunk of your health bar. No reward without risk, but it'll certainly help turn the tide of chaotic battles. Ground Recovery: With a properly timed button press, a hero who has been knocked back by an enemy attack can recover quickly and start attacking again, as opposed to landing on the ground and then needing to get up. This should keep the pace of those brawls at maximum speed!

