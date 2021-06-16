Miitopia Will Be The Next Theme For The Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo has revealed that the next Maximus Cup in Tetris 99 will be revolving around their recently released Miitopia. This particular cup event will give you the chance to earn an in-game theme based on the latest Nintendo game, as you'll be able to put your reflexes and dexterity to the test in a competition against the world for some awesome prizes. As it has been with previous cups, you will compete over the course of three days against everyone else online to not just become one of the best, but to unlock special themes. Which you may have guessed by now, the theme will be related to the game as you'll get backgrounds and other items that will work in Tetris 99. You can read more about the event below, which kicks off on Friday.

The Tetris 99 21st Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on June 18 to 11:59 p.m. PT on June 21. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Miitopia. Whether you're a renown Warrior, Pop Star or Chef, there's nothing like unwinding at the end of the day with a hearty challenge in the latest Maximus Cup. The Dark Lord may be snatching faces in Miitopia, but with enough skill and luck, you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Tetris 99. If you've been playing Miitopia, then you've probably enjoyed injecting the game with your own cast of Mii characters. Now you can inject Tetris 99 with some mischievous Miitopia charm.