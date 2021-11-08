Mime Jr. Goes Worldwide In Pokémon GO For BD/SP Sinnoh Event
In honor of the new Sinnoh remakes Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Niantic will host a tie-in event in Pokémon GO. This event will focus on Sinnoh Pokémon and will offer a chance at Shiny-capable Costumed Starters. Let's get into the details.
Here is a breakdown of the full details given in the official announcement on the Pokémon GO blog:
- Date and time: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Event bonuses:
- 1/2 Incubator Distance
- 1/3 Super Incubator Distance
- New Costumed Pokémon: The following Costumed Pokémon will be available during the event, which is split in two parts.
- Part One:
- Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat
- Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat
- Piplup wearing Lucas's hat
- Part Two:
- Turtwig wearing Dawn's hat
- Chimchar wearing Dawn's hat
- Piplup wearing Dawn's hat
- Part One: Brilliant Diamond spawns: In addition to the Lucas-hat Costumed Starters, we will get:
- Seel
- Murkrow
- Poochyena
- Aron
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Buneary
- Stunky
- Scyther
- Larvitar
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Buizel
- Part One: Brilliant Diamond raid features:
- Tier One: Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, Gible
- Tier Three: Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade
- Tier Five: Cresselia
- Mega Raids: Lopunny
- 7 KM Gift Eggs:
- Budew
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Mime Jr
- Riolu
- You heard that right — Mime Jr. gets its first worldwide release!
- Part Two: Shining Diamond spawns: In addition to the Dawn-hat Costumed Starters, we will get:
- Pinsir
- Misdreavus
- Houndour
- Spheal
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Buneary
- Glameow
- Slowpoke
- Bagon
- Buizel
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Tier One: Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor
- Tier Three: Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade
- Tier Five: Cresselia
- Mega Raids: Lopunny
- 7 KM Gift Eggs:
- Budew
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Mime Jr
- Riolu
- Collection Challenge: Niantic describes this one:
- In celebration of these costumed Pokémon making their debut, a Collection Challenge will be available that requires you to catch them all. Complete the challenge to earn 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass!
This looks like it's going to be a fun one, with the Mime Jr. worldwide release via 7 KM Gift Eggs as the best feature. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Pokémon GO news.