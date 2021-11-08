Mime Jr. Goes Worldwide In Pokémon GO For BD/SP Sinnoh Event

In honor of the new Sinnoh remakes Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Niantic will host a tie-in event in Pokémon GO. This event will focus on Sinnoh Pokémon and will offer a chance at Shiny-capable Costumed Starters. Let's get into the details.

Here is a breakdown of the full details given in the official announcement on the Pokémon GO blog:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Event bonuses: 1/2 Incubator Distance 1/3 Super Incubator Distance

New Costumed Pokémon : The following Costumed Pokémon will be available during the event, which is split in two parts. Part One: Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat Piplup wearing Lucas's hat Part Two: Turtwig wearing Dawn's hat Chimchar wearing Dawn's hat Piplup wearing Dawn's hat

: The following Costumed Pokémon will be available during the event, which is split in two parts. Part One: Brilliant Diamond spawns : In addition to the Lucas-hat Costumed Starters, we will get: Seel Murkrow Poochyena Aron Bidoof Kricketot Buneary Stunky Scyther Larvitar Plant Cloak Burmy Buizel

: In addition to the Lucas-hat Costumed Starters, we will get: Part One: Brilliant Diamond raid features: Tier One: Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, Gible Tier Three: Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade Tier Five: Cresselia Mega Raids: Lopunny

7 KM Gift Eggs: Budew Bonsly Happiny Mime Jr Riolu

You heard that right — Mime Jr. gets its first worldwide release!

Part Two: Shining Diamond spawns : In addition to the Dawn-hat Costumed Starters, we will get: Pinsir Misdreavus Houndour Spheal Bidoof Kricketot Buneary Glameow Slowpoke Bagon Buizel Sandy Cloak Burmy

: In addition to the Dawn-hat Costumed Starters, we will get: Part One: Brilliant Diamond raid features: Tier One: Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor Tier Three: Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade Tier Five: Cresselia Mega Raids: Lopunny



7 KM Gift Eggs: Budew Bonsly Happiny Mime Jr Riolu

Collection Challenge: Niantic describes this one: In celebration of these costumed Pokémon making their debut, a Collection Challenge will be available that requires you to catch them all. Complete the challenge to earn 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass!

This looks like it's going to be a fun one, with the Mime Jr. worldwide release via 7 KM Gift Eggs as the best feature. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Pokémon GO news.