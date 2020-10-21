Black Desert's Guardian Class Pre-Creation Expansion Comes To Console

Pearl Abyss revealed details for the Guardian class pre-creation and Succession expansion coming to both console versions of Black Desert. Succession skill system to four additional classes with the Musa, Wizard, Witch and Dark Knight. The devs also revealed pre-creation, which allows players to design their characters early in exchange for rewards. This is now available now for the new class, the Guardian, arriving on November 4th. So basically a chance to pre-make your character before it's put into the game. For those of you wondering, the Guardian is a hardened warrior who hails from the mountains as the 20th character. According to the info, "she wields a battle axe and shield, and uses heavy melee attacks to grab fend off her foes and control the pace of battle." A pre-creation event will be held before launch that will reward Adventurers with special items like the Blessing of Kamasylve. The developers have also brought back the Halloween event to help you earn seasonal goodies like hats and masks. You can also read the complete patch notes here.

Black Desert Succession: Musa

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Musa Succession] Understanding Haeam' quest line. As you complete the story line, you will learn the skill, 'Musa's Resolve' which enables you to become even more powerful with a Blade and Hornbow. Remember, that if you follow the path to succession, you will lay down your Crescent Blade. Once the 'Musa's Resolve' skill is learned, you will be unable to use Awakening skills.

Witch

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Witch Succession] The Sole Witness' quest line. As you complete the story line, you will learn the skill, 'Elemental Revelation' which enables you to become even more powerful with a Staff and Dagger. Remember, that if you follow the path to succession, you will abandon your Aad Sphera. Once the 'Elemental Revelation' skill is learned, you will be unable to use Awakening skills.

Wizard

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Wizard Succession] Infinite Intelligence' quest line in Black Desert. As you complete the story line, you will learn the skill, 'Elemental Revelation' which enables you to become even more powerful with a Staff and Dagger. Remember, that if you follow the path to succession, you will leave your Godr Sphera behind. Once the 'Elemental Revelation' skill is learned, you will be unable to use Awakening skills.

Dark Knight

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Dark Knight Succession] The Conviction' quest line. As you complete the story line, you will learn the skill, 'Wrath of Vedir' which enables you to become even more powerful with a Kriegmesser and Ornamental Knot. Remember, that if you follow the path to succession, you will no longer be able to use your Vediant. Once the 'Musa's Resolve' skill is learned, you will be unable to use Awakening skills.