Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Lopunny Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the newly released Mega Lopunny, let's take a deep dive into Lopunny's lore.

Dex entry number 428, Lopunny is a pure Normal-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon, despite its Apple Bottom jeans and boots with the fur, can be encountered as either Male or Female. Referred to as the "Rabbit Pokémon," this is what Lopunny's Dex entry says:

It's notably wary and has a dislike of fighting, but at the same time, it can deliver powerful kicks with its lithe legs.

Well, that dislike of fighting clearly fades away when Lopunny Mega Evolves, as Mega Lopunny takes on a dual-typing of Normal/Fighting-type. Lopunny is the evolution of Buneary, and is based on the trope of the "bunny girl." Do yourself a favor and, if you ever want to do a deep dive into Lopunny's moveset or stats, make sure to look at a legit website like Bulbapedia. If you search this Pokémon on any form of social media, beware of the cursed images that lay ahead. Avoid, please, for Arceus' sake. This poor Pokémon doesn't deserve what the Internet hath wrought.

For fans of the anime, Lopunny debuted, rather appropriately, in the episode Arriving in Style. It then featured prominently in Coming Full-Festival Circle!, one of the series' weaker pun-tastic titles, and went on to appear in guest spots in a handful of other episodes, including Mega Evolution Special 2, which debuted its Mega form on-screen.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Lopunny:

Diamond: An extremely cautious Pokémon. It cloaks its body with its fluffy ear fur when it senses danger.

Pearl: It is very conscious of its looks and never fails to groom its ears. It runs with sprightly jumps.

X: Extremely cautious, it quickly bounds off when it senses danger.

Y: The ears appear to be delicate. If they are touched roughly, it kicks with its graceful legs.

Ultra Sun: Lopunny regrows its coat twice a year. Mufflers and hats made from its fur are really warm.

Sword: Lopunny is constantly monitoring its surroundings. If dangers approaches, this Pokémon responds with superdestructive kicks.

Shield: Once hot seasons are over, Lopunny's coat will be replaced with fur that holds a lot of insulating air in preparation for colder weather.