Minecraft Dungeons Reveals New Season Event With Luminous Night

Mojang released new info today about the next Minecraft Dungeons season event which will be taking place later this month. The event is being called Luminous Night and it will launch into the game on April 20th, 2022. This will give you a chance to explore The Tower by night with several luminescent features to check out, including new levels with murals and puzzles. Not to mention the addition of a new fiery enemy in the form of the Wildfire. Much like the previous season, there will be rewards such as new skins, capes, emotes, and flairs, as well as the addition of two new pets in the form of the Ministrosity and Abomination. We have the team's introduction to the content for you below.

Grab all your spare torches! Flashlights! The $5 disco ball you haven't used since that awkward school dance in sixth grade! The Dungeons team has inexplicably removed several light bulbs in the Mojang Studios offices, and it's likely your fuse box's next! While this sinister prank left us all in the dark for a while, we now know it was part of a much darker scheme (or maybe theme?) – a new update!

We hope you're allowed to stay up until the wee hours, because Luminous Night, Minecraft Dungeons' second – and possibly darkest – Seasonal Adventure will launch on April 20 with a plethora of luminescent features. Explore the Tower by night, full of new, fresh floors that include everything from mysterious murals and perplexing puzzles to the wildfire – a fiery foe that may prove too hot to handle for even the most seasoned adventurers! Tread lightly, as it prefers its opponents well done!

Just like the previous season, there are plenty of new rewards to earn – rewards that look particularly stylish during the night. Skins, capes, emotes, and flairs will light up your surroundings with a luminescent light, while new adorable pets such as the ministrosity and abomination will light the fire in your heart. You might also appreciate the new quality-of-life features coming, such as the highly anticipated storage chest that will bring order to your chaotic inventory.

For more nitty-gritty information and deep dives into the upcoming update, make sure to keep your eyes glued to the Minecraft Dungeons site – or put that disco ball to good use with a celebration dance. Stay tuned – your Seasonal Adventure continues in Luminous Night!