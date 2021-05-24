Mini Motorways Receives A July Release Date For Steam

Dinosaur Polo Club unveiled this morning that their traffic management title Mini Motorways will be getting released on Steam this July. A new take on their previous game Mini Metro, this will have you designing roads, freeways, highways, and more around famous cities around the world. Will you be able to help solve all of the traffic issues in this miniaturized traffic sim, or will you crash and burn just like the cars will do without a proper motorway? The game is set to be released for PC on July 20th, 2021, and sometime in Q1 2022 for the Switch. Enjoy the trailer below!

Explore stunning maps based on iconic cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Munich, and Tokyo. Draw the roads that drive the city, building a traffic network that adapts to ever-changing procedurally generated maps to create bustling metropolises. Choose from upgrades like motorways, traffic lights, roundabouts, and tunnels to meet the demands of your expanding road network and connect homes to destinations so everyone can get where they need to go. Compete in daily and weekly challenges with special conditions such as Mini Notorways, where no motorway upgrades are granted, High Density, in which buildings can pop up in already crowded neighborhoods for extra traffic complications, and others adding a fresh change of tires to the dynamically growing cities of the world.

"Ultimately, Mini Motorways is about solving problems. How long can you keep the city moving? It's easy to predict short term results of your changes, but those can have wild consequences in the long term," said Casey Lucas-Quaid, community manager at Dinosaur Polo Club. "It's satisfying to watch this system you've built run and grow. Since Mini Motorways' Apple Arcade launch, casual and hardcore players alike have worked to master its surprisingly complex systems."