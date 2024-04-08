Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Isaac Denner, Minicology

Minicology Confirmed For Steam Release In Late April

Iceberg Interactive has confirmed the release date for Minicology, as players will be able to download it on Steam in a few weeks.

Article Summary Sci-fi survival sandbox Minicology set for Steam release on April 25, 2024, by Iceberg Interactive.

As an astronaut, craft, farm, and combat while automating to survive on a miniverse of planets.

Experience sandbox building, terraforming, unique events, and challenging boss battles.

Minicology’s dynamic ecosystem features consequences for actions, including extinction.

Indie game developer Isaac Denner and publisher Iceberg Interactive have confirmed the release date for their latest game Minicology. This sci-fi survival sandbox game puts you in the position of an astronaut who has crash-landed onto a miniverse of planets. It will be up to you to best utilize your skills in crafting, combat, exploration, and automation to fend for yourself against whatever these foreign worlds have in store for you. We have the finer details of the game for you below, as well as a the latest trailer for you to check out, as the game will arrive on Steam onApril 25, 2024.

Minicology

Immerse yourself in a world where self-sufficiency is key. Gather valuable resources, grow your own crops, and learn to automate anything. Use item pipes to transfer materials and automate processes around your base, hunt for food, harness energy, and secure your water source as you navigate the challenges of this miniature universe — but it doesn't stop there — get creative and construct a fully-fledged base, that can repel invaders and stand as a testament to your survival skills.

Sandbox-style building & terraforming mechanics. Make your planet your way!

Survive by hunting, farming, or a mix of the two – just don't hunt a species into extinction!

Automate your base: pipe items from chests into furnaces, synthesize new materials, and irrigate your farms.

Dozens of unique events and objectives, ranging from meteor showers to boss battles.

Massive procedural universe to explore, with an objective system that keeps gameplay fresh.

8 Challenging boss battles.

Craft accessories, armor, and weapons to flesh out your build.

Don't lose track of time! Immersive day/night cycle, with unique events tied to each!

Your actions have consequences: animals can be driven to extinction, and players can trigger hazardous weather conditions.

And yes, the planets are actually round.

