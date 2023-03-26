Miniland Adventure Confirms PC April Release Date The release date for Miniland Adventure was pushed back by a month as the game will now be released in April for PC.

Indie publishers Gameparic and PlayWay confirmed they will be releasing Miniland Adventure for PC, as the game comes out this April. Originally they announced the game would be dropping in March, but it looks like they changed their minds and pushed the game back by a month, as the new PC release date is now April 10th, 2023. Nothing else has really changed about the game or what they've included in it, it just looks like they gave themselves an extra few weeks to finish it. Which is fine, we'd rather have a complete game than a glitchy one. We got the latest trailer for you to enjoy below as well.

"Miniland Adventure: Prologue is a part of the full version of Miniland and is completely free. The most important is that the prologue allows you to get into the world of Miniland, so you will be fully ready before the final product release! Build your own world and fight against your enemies. Miniland Adventure is a game where you can do anything you want to! Of course, you will still need to eat something from time to time, but besides that, there are no restrictions! You start with a small patch of land, that, with time you can expand by yourself with biome tiles which you receive every day. In no time, you will find yourself in a big and pretty house with a farm beside, crafting new tools and exploring caves."

"Every day you receive a bunch of biome tiles, that you can place wherever you want! There are multiple biomes in the game, including different forests, desert, grassland, snow land, savanna, highland, and more! You can collect tons of resources from cutting trees, mining metals, looting mobs as well as crafting tons of more items! Ascend into the underground to explore dark caves and mine precious materials! With better materials comes better tools; axes, pickaxes, swords, slingshot, paintbrush, and more! With different types of wood to craft floors, walls, fences, and various decorations, you can build your dream house and the surrounding. Have you ever grown broccoli, asparagus, or radishes? Maybe you were breeding alpacas, and ostriches, or chasing raccoons? Whether you did or not, you can in Miniland! The darkness brings monsters. Will you be able to battle them, or will you just fight for your life? You'll find defenseless goblins around the world. Will you build houses for them to access profitable trades with unique items?"