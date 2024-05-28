Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Knight Games, Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns

Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns To Release Free Demo

Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns will be getting a free demo next month, as the team will gather feedback on the game

Developer Little Knight Games and publisher Assemble Entertainment confirmed a free demo is on the way for Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns. As you might suspect, the game's demo will be made available from June 10-17 as part of Steam Next Fest, giving you a small sample of the game to try out. During this time,t he devs will also be taking player feedback and testing the game to see how it plays and make improvements accordingly.

Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns

Not every ancient treasure belongs in a museum, as treasure hunter Yuba discovers within the debris of the kingdom of Fallen Amazgesh. There, Yuba meets a Djinn named Mira, a race long lost to the world of man, and the pair team up together to escape the ruins and discover Mira's lost memories. What is a dead world to the living survivors? What secrets are contained in Mira's memories? Can Yuba keep his promise to uncover these mysteries? With the help of numerous ancient weapons, Yuba and Mira will team together to take on both primeval and mutated enemies in momentous battles across a colossal map in an effort to answer these questions. In Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns, all paths lead to adventure.

Sprawling Map: Guide Yuba and Mira across a massive Metroidvania map filled with secrets, rewards, and battles around every corner.

A Unique Inspiration: The development team wants to express and celebrate Moroccan culture and mythos through a game steeped in their environment.

The development team wants to express and celebrate Moroccan culture and mythos through a game steeped in their environment. Questions and Answers: Start a compelling narrative with more questions than answers, but slowly begin uncovering the mysteries of the Fallen Amazgesh and Mira's ties to the ruined world.

Start a compelling narrative with more questions than answers, but slowly begin uncovering the mysteries of the Fallen Amazgesh and Mira's ties to the ruined world. Fight to the End: An extensive action combat system gives players full control to dazzle their enemies and leave them bewildered.

